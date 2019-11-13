Motorists urged to take ‘extreme caution’ as snow falls across the country

By Rebecca Stiffe

Motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution in Leinster and Munster as snow and sleet falls across Ireland this evening.

Two swans on a lake in Drumphea Co Carlow are caught in the first snow of the winter as heavy showers fell along the afternoon Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

AA Roadwatch have warned that the weather is affecting roads in Carlow, Laois and Offally, in particular on the N80 between Portlaoise and Tullamore.

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Kildare, which will remain in place until 2am tomorrow morning. Met Eireann also forecasts temperatures may drop to as low as -2C.

Roads are slippy around Kildare and west Wicklow following earlier snowfall, while there is flooding on the N4 Westbound off-ramp at J16 Mullingar centre in Westmeath.

AA Roadwatch are urging motorists to “remember it takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet or icy roads, so slow down and give extra space to other road users. Only drive through standing water if you know it’s not too deep for your car.”