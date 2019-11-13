New edition of Old Carlow Photos to be launched on Friday

WHAT started out as a good ol’ root around dusty old boxes in the attic has evolved into the publication of two bestselling books and a third that’s just about to be launched.

Carlow man Dermot O’Brien was sorting out his attic at home in 2013 when he chanced upon a box of old photographs that he’d taken over several decades of local scenes, sporting and social events that had not made it into his own personal albums.

The realisation that people had never seen the old images prompted him to put some up on his page on Facebook. People were enamoured the photos, wanted to add their own and so a group Old Carlow Photos was formed on Facebook and word quickly spread.

“It was wonderful, as it meant that an older generation had latched on to the concept of sharing their photos. But it’s not just the photos that are important; it’s the stories behind the photos, the memories they recall, even if those memories are good or bad,” Dermot told The Nationalist.

He hit upon the idea of publishing a book of the old snaps and so the first book was released to much acclaim, in 2014. That first outing was so successful that Dermot proceeded on to a second volume, to accommodate all the photos that he’d been sent by followers of the Facebook page. That book was published in 2016 and went on to become another bestseller.

However, people from outside of Carlow town began to feel left out of the whole project and wanted their photographs and memories to be immortalised in book form. Now, to meet popular demand, a third book will be launched on Friday

“Following the second book, people from around the county expressed their disappointment that they had not been included and, as a result, book three will have a collection of poignant old photographs from the Hacketstown, Tullow and Bagenalstown areas,” Dermot explained. “Carlow people living in England, Scotland and the USA have contributed their own written pieces to add to the photographic memorabilia. When you read these pieces, you are immediately taken back in time. In most cases, these memories are from our emigrants and they can be found right throughout the book.”

This Friday, Old Carlow Photos will be launched in the Cathedral Parish Centre at 7pm. An impressive exhibition of photos from all three books will run right throughout the weekend at the same venue.

“The exhibitions really do bring the books to life and now with almost 3,000 photos in print, it is an expansive social history in pictures,” Dermot concluded. “The one big thing that I’ve come to realise is that there is no such thing as bad photo.”