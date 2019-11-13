  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Some Irish customers charged for Uber trips they didn’t take

Some Irish customers charged for Uber trips they didn’t take

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The National Transport Authority is to meet Uber management over users of the app being wrongly charged.

A number of people have complained to the NTA over being charged hundreds of euro for trips they did not take.

One person on Twitter says his wife was charged three trips totalling €200 in 11 minutes in Dublin.

It appears there has been a fault with the Uber accounting system.

Will St Leger who lives in Dublin says money was taken out of his account as soon as he cancelled the journey.

“I booked a cab using the Uber app. The car was about five minutes away. Then it turned into 10 minutes away and I noticed it was going further and further away from me,” he said.

“We were in a rush to get to the airport so I cancelled the trip. Within about three minutes I looked at the app again and it said I had been charged €70 for a trip that I didn’t take.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Jesus knows who did it’ – Man offers €2k reward for information after grandson’s grave vandalised

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 11:30am

Charlie Flanagan rejects claims gardaí turning blind eye to border conflict

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 11:10am

Increased funding for NTPF as 86k children waiting to see specialist

Wednesday, 13/11/19 - 10:40am