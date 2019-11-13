Super-fit Brennans’ make it to ‘fittest family’ quarter-finals

A FAMILY from Leighlinbridge has just fought its way into the quarter-final of Ireland’s Fittest Family, a show on RTÉ in which families are pitted against each other in gruelling challenges.

The super-fit Brennan team is led by father Richard and features his children, Michelle, (24), Seán, (23) and Liam (20).

Richard, who owns a local grocery shop in Leighlinbridge with his wife Geraldine, told The Nationalist that the whole idea of appearing on the challenging show came from his daughter Michelle, who loves to compete in tough triathlons. Indeed, all the Brennan siblings have all competed in triathlons, while Seán and Liam also play football for Leighlinbridge. Richard keeps fit by running and has competed in several marathons.

The challenges on Ireland’s Fittest Family sees contestants having to run up slippery slopes, suspend themselves over rivers or pull heavy objects like planes, not something that the average fitness fanatic is particularly familiar with.

“The name of the show is Ireland’s Fittest Family, so it’s family entertainment on a Sunday night. There are cameras everywhere. It’s tough, but different to running, the challenges are over in three to four minutes,” Richard continued.

The show was prerecorded over the summer, with the Brennan family qualifying to take part after an interview and as assessment of their fitness. Their coach is former Cork camogie player Anna Geary, who is there to encourage and support them in their gruelling quest to reach the final.

“She’s a powerful woman, hugely into fitness,” Richard revealed, but remained tight-lipped about whether his brood reached the final.

Ireland’s Fittest Family is broadcast on Sundays on RTÉ 1 at 6.30pm.