Drivers warned of ‘hazardous’ conditions on some roads

Drivers are being asked to take care on the roads this morning following sharp frost and ice overnight.

Temperatures dropped to minus two in some parts, with Met Éireann warning it could be “hazardous” in places.

Yesterday also saw the season’s first significant snowfall affect routes in Leinster and Munster.

Lauren Beehan from AA Roadwatch said those driving for the morning commute must take extra precautions.

“If you’re driving in icy conditions, remember to avoid any harsh braking or harsh maneuvers,” she said.

“It will take you longer to stop as braking distances are longer so slow down and leave yourself extra space. Remember to leave extra time to fully de-ice your car before your journey as well if that’s necessary.”