New admin role for ex-principal Pauline …

PAULINE Egan, former principal of Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown, has taken up a new role as director of schools with the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB). She was promoted to the position after its former incumbent,

Eileen Curtis, moved up the ladder to become the chief executive of the KCETB when Cynthia Deane retired.

A native of Kildare town, Pauline is married to Conor and the couple have two children, Joshua (15) and 12-year-old Faith. They have been living in Carlow for almost 20 years.

Pauline is a graduate of UCD and Trinity College and holds a postgraduate diploma in educational management and leadership, a master’s degree in media studies and a doctorate in education from Trinity College. She has 21 years’ experience in educational management, having until most recently been principal of Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown since 2012. In fact, Pauline has worked for Carlow and Kilkenny ETB for most of her career, so she’s delighted with her new position.

“The breadth of my experience in a variety of roles gives me a unique insight into the bigger picture of the transformative role that education plays for students, the school community and the wider community. I am passionate about education and know the impact that high-quality teaching and learning has in securing learners’ life chances and ensuring equity in our society,” she said.

As director of schools, Pauline will be working with school leaders – principals, deputy principals and senior management teams in Kilkenny and Carlow ETB’s 14 schools and further education colleges across the two counties. Her role includes professional learning leadership as well as governance and oversight support.