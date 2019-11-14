Residents up in arms over IT Carlow’s ‘unofficial’ parking

RESIDENTS in the Green Road area of Carlow town are up in arms because of students from IT Carlow parking on footpaths, blocking access areas and using green areas as unofficial parking spaces.

In some areas, the situation is so bad that the footpaths are completely blocked with cars, forcing wheelchair users and people with buggies to walk on the roads instead, sparking fears of an accident.

“From the back of Munnelly’s garage, they are parking completely on the footpaths, forcing wheelchair and pushchair users onto the busy road,” a resident of Green Road estate told The Nationalist. “Someone will be killed before it’s taken seriously and all of this on the back of a property tax increase.”

The issue of students illegally parking in the area surrounding IT Carlow has been ongoing as the college has expanded over the past number of years, swelling the student population to approximately 10,000. But even as the college has grown and developed, the amount of car parking spaces hasn’t increased accordingly, forcing commuting students to park in the vicinity around the campus and not on the college grounds itself.

IT Carlow shared its campus with the Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training, (CIFET) up to this summer when the CIFET vacated its place for a brand-new school further out the Kilkenny Road. In a land swap deal, IT Carlow has now taken possession of the institute’s old buildings, including 60 car parking spaces. However, these extra car spaces don’t seem to have alleviated the problem.

Some residents frustrated at the parking violations on the estate, recently contacted Carlow County Council to highlight the issue.

Area engineer with Carlow County Council Pat Harrington pointed out to The Nationalist that there were no bylaws about parking in the area around the college but acknowledged that “regulation of parking is very difficult.”

He added that as it was an offence to park on yellow lines or to block access to entrances or on footpaths, stated that it was a matter for the gardaí to police.

It is understood that Carlow Gardaí did issue parking tickets in the area last week.