  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Charity for the elderly says ‘make our minutes count’ this Christmas

Charity for the elderly says ‘make our minutes count’ this Christmas

Friday, November 15, 2019

File photo

We’re being asked to ‘make our minutes count’ this Christmas.

The support group that helps older people age at home, ALONE, is launching it’s Christmas campaign today.

The group is appealing for volunteers of all ages and in all areas to spend time with older people in the community.

CEO of ALONE Seán Moynihan says these volunteers are essential to tackle issues of loneliness and isolation:

Seán Moynihan

“We provide training (and) information session and then we match them up with older people in their areas who maybe don’t have as much company as they’d like or who need to get involved in social activities.”

Mr Moynihan said the volunteers will help those who “because of bereavement, old age or illness, have ended up a little cut off”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘A national problem’: Rural practice sees no applications for GP vacancy

Friday, 15/11/19 - 12:30pm

Full list of candidates running in byelection

Friday, 15/11/19 - 11:50am

Sinn Féin TD: Party can recover from poor showing at local election

Friday, 15/11/19 - 11:00am