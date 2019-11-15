Cocaine worth over €38,000 seized by Revenue in Dublin

Friday, November 15, 2019

Revenue yesterday seized over 540 grams of cocaine following a search under warrant of a house in the Rathborne area of Dublin.

Revenue officers, as part of an intelligence-led operation, seized the cocaine which has an estimated street value of €38,200.

Gardaí arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian man who is currently being detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are currently ongoing. The operation was conducted as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. Anyone with information on drug smuggling have been asked to contact Revenue on their confidential phone number, 1800 295 295.

