Danielle on mission to bring smile to homeless children

A NATIONWIDE effort to make sure every homeless child in Ireland will have a new toy to play with this Christmas morning will take place in Carlow on Saturday.

‘Ma’s on a Mission’ is the brainchild of Kildare woman Suzanne Carroll, who, following the plight of a four-year-old boy eating from a sheet of cardboard on a Dublin Street, set up a Facebook page calling on the mothers of Ireland to come together to help put a sparkle in every homeless child’s eyes when they wake up on Christmas morning.

In Carlow, the campaign is being driven by Danielle McHutcheon, along with a team of hardworking ‘Ma’s on a Mission,’ who are setting up base at Woodies carpark from 10am to 1pm on Saturday morning next.

‘Ma’s on a Mission’ is calling on all Carlow businesses to come on board, along with members of the public, and bring along toys, sweets, cash or anything that will help make a homeless child’s Christmas the special occasion it should be.

“No child should be without a new toy on Christmas morning,” said Danielle.

She added: “By doing this, we hope to show children that great joy and satisfaction can be achieved by giving something to someone less fortunate than themselves.”

According to Danielle, there promises to be a real Christmas atmosphere in Woodies carpark throughout the morning.

Making the morning that little bit extra special will be a visit from Santa, face painting, treats and other Christmas surprises.

“The people of Carlow are always extremely generous and we are hoping that they will come out to support our county’s ‘Ma’s on a Mission’ project by showing up with new toys or whatever will help make Christmas morning that little bit extra special for homeless children throughout the country,’’ concluded, Danielle.