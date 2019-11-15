Full list of candidates running in byelection

Friday, November 15, 2019
Byelections to replace four former TDs who were elected to European Parliament in May will take place later this month.
Voters are asked to chose someone to fill the seats of Frances Fitzgerald, Clare Daly, Billy Kelleher and Mick Wallace in the Dáil.
The byelection takes place on November 29 in four areas – Cork North Central, Dublin Mid-West, Dublin Fingal and Wexford.
These are the candidates who are running:
Cork North-Central
Padraig O’Sullivan – FF
John Maher – Labour
Thomas Gould – SF
Oliver Moran – Green
Sinead Halpin – Soc Dems
Finian Toomey – Aontú
Fiona Ryan – Solidarity PBP
James Coughlan – Workers’ Party
Thomas Kiely – Housing Rights & Reform Alliance
Dublin Mid-West
Shane Moynihan – FF
Paul Gogarty – Ind
Peter Kavanagh – Green
Joanna Tuffy – Labour
Anne-Marie McNally – Soc Dems
Mark Ward – SF
Kelly Sweeney – Solidarity PBP
Francis Timmons – Ind
David Gardiner – Workers’ Party
Ruth Nolan – Independents 4 Change
Dublin Fingal
James Reilly – FG
Joe O’Brien – Green
Duncan Smith – Labour
Ann Graves – SF
Tracy Carey – Soc Dems
Gemma O’Doherty – Ind
Cormac McKay – Ind
Glenn Brady – Ind
Dean Mulligan – Independents 4 Change
- Lorraine Clifford Lee – FF
Wexford
Verona Murphy – FG
George Lawlor – Labour
Karen Dubsky – Green
Johnny Mythen – SF
Jim Codd – Aontú
Cinnamon Blackmore – Solidarity PBP
Melissa O’Neill – Irish Freedom Party
