Late venue change fails to deter Tribstockers

U2, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles … Carlow was overflowing with rock legends when a two-day festival took place recently during the seasonal Scarefest.

Except that it wasn’t really Bono and the boys who graced the stage in the Seven Oaks Hotel, there was no resurrection of Freddie Mercury and Stevie Nicks was nowhere to be seen.

Because the two-day musical treat was Tribstock, a series of tribute acts dedicated to rock legends. With pun-tastic names like Qween and Mack Fleetwood, or album references like Zooropa, (U2)and Harvest (Neil Young), there were enough diverse bands and songs to keep any music fan of a certain vintage satisfied.

The festival was organised by promoter Walter Hennessy in association with Scarefest and not even a last-minute change of venue could take away from the crowd’s enthusiasm for the two shows. The festival was originally supposed to take place in Perry’s warehouse, but due to health and safety reasons, cited by Carlow Co Council, the entire shebang was moved to the Seven Oaks.

The organisers thanked all those involved in the event for their dedication to keeping the show on the road and for making it such a success.

Indeed, they’ve even promised that the festival will make a return next autumn. And who knows who might grace the stage next time?