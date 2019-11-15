Majority of sight loss preventable with treatment, charity says

It is estimated 75 percent of all sight loss is preventable with treatment.

World leading experts are in Dublin today for the Fighting Blindness Retina 2019 conference.

The conference is aiming to bring patients, researchers and scientists together to discuss ways to find cures and treatments.

Fighting Blindness CEO Kevin Whelan says this is an the opportunity to push for investment in the area.

“That’s part of our agenda as a patient-led organisation to make sure that we advocate and try and secure additional programmes.

“By having the expertise and access to the expertise that we have, our reputation internationally is such that it does attract that level of interest in relation to clinical trials.