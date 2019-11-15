New history written as the gospel spread through the successful 100,000 Graduation Ceremony of Shincheonji

Last weekend marked an unprecedented event in the world – a church’s congregation increased by 100,000 members in only one year. 100,000 people studied the bible and graduated, all within 10 months. This is not the power of men but God. This is only possible because God is with them.



Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Man-Hee Lee, Shincheonji, Church of Jesus as below) hosted the successful “100,000 Graduation Ceremony” on November 10th 2019, in which over 100,000 people were officially registered as congregation members and wrote a new history in spreading the gospel. The congregation members, who have the level of knowledge of a pastor, are exponentially increasing, “not the power of men, but God.“

In total, 103,764 individuals graduated. Remarkably, the evangelism rate of these graduates was confirmed at 142%, which shows that the exponential growth of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus is at hand.

Last weekend, Shincheonji hosted the graduation ceremony of Zion Christian Mission Center Class 110. Due to space restriction, the ceremony was held simultaneously in different parts of the world. 112 countries in total participated including USA, Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania regions.

The graduation ceremony signifies the official registration as the new church members of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus after completing bible studies at Zion Christian Mission Center, a free bible education institution run by Shincheonji, Church of Jesus.

Mr Man-Hee Lee, the chairman of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, emphasised at the graduation ceremony that, “in the Book of Revelation, the secrets of the kingdom of heaven that God has to fulfill is recorded. It is said that the scripture cannot be broken. Revelation that was recorded 2,000 years ago must be entirely fulfilled as it is written.”

He continued, “there must be physical reality that appeared according to the Book of Revelation. The purpose of God is to create the Kingdom of God by harvesting the ripen fruits from the seed that was sowed 2,000 years ago. God creates God’s new kingdom and new people with those people who are born with God’s seed today.”

“The world that is created at the time of Revelation is the world of Shincheonji. There is the new heaven and new earth recorded in Revelation chapter 21. It means one generation passes away and the new generation comes.”

Chairman Lee strongly emphasised to the graduates, saying, “since it is God’s grace that you are graduating today, you must thank God and Jesus. Because we believe in God, we should be the glorious light as God’s family and his children. Also, we must understand the bible perfectly. This is what we must do.”

Aaron Kim, as a representative speaker of the graduates, introduced himself as a missionary who was born to a family of three generations of pastors working in Brazil. He said that, “the most heartbreaking thing while I was studying at the Zion Christian Mission Center was realising the fact that I was the one who had been teaching people false truth.”

He asked, “how can I ever wash my sins, calling myself God’s pastor but yet sowing the seed of the devil?” And strongly stressed that, “now I am putting myself fully on the work of evangelism and harvesting and repay the grace to God and Jesus who delivered me forever and ever.”

In a second graduate speech, Suji Choi shared that, “I was devoted to my church more than anyone else and witnessed the reality of the religious world working at the Christian Broadcasting System. I watched all the videos made by Christian Broadcasting related to Shincheonji, Church of Jesus and knew all the rumors floating around in the internet. Still the reason why I am here today is because Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, The Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony is the promised temple of God and the only place where the word of life comes at Jesus’ second coming.”

Regarding this graduation ceremony, gaining 100,000 congregation members in one year is said to be the most unprecedented event not only in the Republic of Korea but also in the whole world. It is as though 10 churches with 10,000 members have been established within one year.

It is especially significant to understand that a person can only come to Shincheonji, Church of Jesus after finishing bible education and passing the graduation examination. Rather than being passive believers who simply listen to sermons, having 100,000 congregation members who can preach gospel at a pastor’s level indicates this will lead to a great movement in the Christian religious world.

Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, Zion Christian Mission Center has strict graduation guidelines as the students must progress in Basic, Intermediate and Advanced levels covering Genesis to Revelation. The graduates must achieve more than 90% mark in the examinations after completing each level in order to graduate.

While traditional churches mainly focus on the moral teachings or history, the point that Shincheonji, Church of Jesus emphasizes is on the prophecy and fulfillment, focusing on checking physical realities. This leads to an outlook that there will be changes in the fundamental viewpoint of life of faith within the Christian religious world.

A person from Shincheonji, Church of Jesus commented “Having 100,000 graduates all over the world at once is the most unprecedented event in the world. Furthermore, there are about 200,000 who are at their studies currently and with this trend, the number of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus will exceed 1 million members within 3 years.”

He continued to say, “103,764 people were evangelised, studied the Bible and graduated within 10 months. This is not the power of men but God. It is only possible for God is together.” He also emphasised that “According to the promise of the Bible, the waves of changes in the religious world have already begun and they will only move more rapidly in time”