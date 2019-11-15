Sarah’s ‘Aisling’ gets Miriam’s backing for Irish Book Awards

AUTHOR Sarah Breen from Borris has been shortlisted for the An Post Irish Book Awards for her third novel Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling, which she co-wrote with Newbridge native Emer McLysaght.

The duo have been shortlisted in two categories in the upcoming awards – in the popular fiction section and in the RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice category.

Last year, they scooped the top prize for popular fiction in the same awards, while this time, broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan is championing them in the RTÉ listeners’ choice section.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be nominated again in the An Post Irish Book Awards. We won popular fiction last year, but I think the competition is even tougher this year,” an elated Sarah told The Nationalist. “It’s an honour to have been chosen by Miriam O’Callaghan for the Radio One Listener’s Choice Award. We really need everyone to get out there and vote for us now. Up Carlow!”

This year’s contender Once, twice, three times an Aisling is the third book in the Aisling series. The novels are incredibly popular and are creating publishing history by being the biggest-selling books in Ireland this century.

Sarah and Emer have been friends since their college years when they dreamt up the eponymous character of the novels. Aisling began life in a Facebook page, but gathered up so many followers that the creators were offered a publishing deal to write a book featuring Ireland’s most relatable young woman.

Since then, the Aisling books have outsold every other book published in this millennium nationally, while the character has been hailed as the voice of young Irish women by critics and fans alike.

Sarah, who was a magazine editor and freelance writer, and Emer, also a freelance journalist, are busy working on a screen play for a feature film that’s being produced by the much-respected Element Films.

The An Post Irish Book Awards celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible. Each year, it brings together a huge community passionate about books – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians – to recognise the best of Irish writing talent.

Following its hugely successful first year sponsoring the awards in 2018, An Post has launched a #ReadersWanted campaign, celebrating the value and joy of reading and encouraging everyone to pick up more books, more often.

To tie in with the announcement of the An Post Irish Book Awards shortlist, the public is now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website anpostirishbookawards.ie.

All voters will be entered into a draw to win one of four €100 national book tokens vouchers. Time is running out, though, because the deadline for voting is today (Tuesday). The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in the Convention Centre Dublin, Spencer Dock on Wednesday 20 November.

Highlights of the awards event, presented by Miriam O’Callaghan, will be broadcast on RTÉ One television on Saturday 23 November.