Bagenalstown college musical was a sell-out

THE smell of teen spirit was all over Presentation de la Salle College in Bagenalstown when the students put on an amazing production of High School Musical.

Weeks of hard graft and rehearsals went into making the show look effortlessly brilliant as the students excelled under the spotlights. Often cited as a modern adaptation of Romeo and Juliet*, High School Musical is a story about two high school juniors from rival cliques. The protagonists – Troy Bolton, played by Conor Carew, a basketball team captain, and Gabriella Montez (Ella Mae Sewell), a shy transfer student excelling in math and science – are from different sides of the track but fall madly in love with each other.

Despite other students’ attempts to thwart their dreams, Troy and Gabriella’s young love defies all the odds.

Conor and Ella Mae were surrounded on stage by a wonderful cast, directed brilliantly by Olivia Murphy Smith. The stage moves and dancing were courtesy of choreographer Marie Cashin, while Marian Walsh was musical director, alongside musical producer Ollie Hennessy.

The shows were sell-out successes, with audiences made up of family, friends, staff and members of the wider Bagenalstown community.