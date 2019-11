Three men who were arrested in connection with a shooting in Lucan, Co Dublin two months ago have been released without charge.

Shots were fired at a man sitting in a car at Griffeen Glen Park on September 4.

The three, two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s, have previously been detained in connection with the same incident.

They were released late last night and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.