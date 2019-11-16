Leighlinbridge takes top spot at Pride of Place

“IT’S like the Oscars for gardening,” declared Edward Hayden, who acted as MC at the 20th Carlow Pride of Place Awards ceremony on Wednesday night. The landmark night of celebration, held in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, was hosted by Carlow County Council and was attended by 350 representatives from community groups across the county. Guest speaker Éanna Ní Lamhna was inspiring as she spoke passionately about the environment.

“The focus of this competition is bringing people together in their community to shape, improve and appreciate where they live. It is occasions such as this that we get an opportunity to applaud these contributions, but the real winners are all you unsung heroes who do what you do, to make your spaces and places a better experience for those who live, visit and work there,” said cathaoirleach John Pender, who presented multiple awards on the night.

Councillor Pender also promised to plant a tree in every town and village in the county in the coming months.

Leighlinbridge scooped the top award in the towns and villages category, while Kernanstown, Carlow won the top prize in the estates category.

Scoil Mhuire gan Smál in Carlow, Queen of the Universe in Bagenalstown and Ballon National School were awarded in the schools category for their projects that increase awareness of biodiversity and the all-Ireland pollinator plan.

The Michael Deering Cup was presented to An Gairdín Beo by his son deputy Pat Deering in recognition of its stellar work in creating a beautiful, sustainable and welcoming space in the heart of Carlow. An Gairdín Beo will be flying the flag for Carlow at the IPB Pride of Place Awards, organised by Co-operation Ireland and taking place in Kilkenny later this month.

Individual awards were presented jointly to Sharon Parker Byrne from New Oak Residents’ Association, Carlow and John Dunne, Clonegal Tidy Village Association, by Thomas Kelly, a member of the Carlow Public Participation Network secretariat. The business award was presented to the Seven Oaks Hotel by Pierce Kavanagh from LEO Carlow.

Carlow Co Council presented over 60 prizes to the value of €20,000 to community groups throughout the county. Director of services Michael Brennan thanked and congratulated everyone who took part and those who won the much-coveted awards.