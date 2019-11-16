  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two men and woman arrested in Kevin Lunney investigation released

Two men and woman arrested in Kevin Lunney investigation released

Saturday, November 16, 2019

The three people arrested by gardaí in connection with the abduction of Kevin Lunney last month have been released from Garda custody.

The father-of-six was abducted near his home on September 17 before being brought to a horse-box in Co Cavan where he was beaten and tortured and then dumped half-naked on an isolated road.

Two men and one woman were arrested last Thursday.

All three were released without charge in the early hours of this morning.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí investigating overnight attempted theft of ATM in Louth

Saturday, 16/11/19 - 9:00am

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to debate on Brexit, byelections and UK general election

Saturday, 16/11/19 - 7:30am

Gardaí in Dublin appeal for help in locating man, 80, suffering from Alzheimer’s

Friday, 15/11/19 - 7:40pm