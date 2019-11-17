Baltinglass hits €3.6m jackpot

BALTINGLASS town and its courthouse is to get a facelift to the tune of €3.6 milllion, thanks to a cash injection from the Department of Rural Affairs and Wicklow Co Council.

The courthouse, built in 1810, is to undergo a complete refiguration when the existing library is moved into the disused courtroom, while a coworking space will be developed where the library used to be. Other areas of the building, such as the dungeons and cells, will be developed as heritage interests.

The funds are also earmarked for the upgrading of parking and footpaths and redeveloping the town park.

A dedicated committee, including former TD Billy Timmins, has worked on how to make use of the entire building. It’s estimated that the renovation work could take up to three years to be completed.