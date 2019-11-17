Boy, 16, dies after being struck by car in Limerick

The scene of the crash in Adare. Photo: Liam Burke

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a car in Co Limerick.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are investigating the crash which happened in Garraunboy, Adare in the early hours of this morning at approximately 3.45am.

A boy, 16, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. His body remains at the scene and will be removed shortly to Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The male driver, who is in his late 40s, was uninjured.

The scene is currently preserved and Garda forensic collision investigators will conduct their examination shortly. The road remains closed which is the N21 at the Newcastle West side of Adare village and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Newcastle West are appealing for any witnesses to this road traffic collision to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 – 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.