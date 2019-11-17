Lisa Smith could return to Ireland in coming days

Sunday, November 17, 2019

Lisa Smith. Photo: ITV

There is speculation that Irish woman Lisa Smith could be returned to Ireland as early as next Tuesday.

The Dundalk woman left three years ago to join ISIS in Syria.

She is currently being held in a camp on the Turkish/Syrian border with her two-year-old child.

Irish journalist Norma Costello has interviewed Lisa Smith and thinks she will be arrested when she returns:

“The fact that they have evidence that they might have ascertained in Ireland changes the whole picture for her,” she said.

“They’ve told me that they will be questioning her and there will be the likelihood of an arrest is high. [It is unclear] whether or not these charges will stick or whether or not she will be simply questioned and then let back into our society.”

