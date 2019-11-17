New Bunclody business website to be launched in ‘Edge’ on Thursday

A NEW website has been set up to promote business in Bunclody.

Bunclody Business (www.BunclodyBusiness.com) will showcase the business community in Bunclody, promote the town as a great place to live and do business and help local business owners to stay connected and up to date on what’s happening in the town.

Business owners in Bunclody and district can now avail of a free listing on the new website and upload news items to promote their activities among the local business community.

Bunclody Business will be officially launched by Tom Enright, chief executive of Wexford Co Council, at an event in the River’s Edge, Bunclody on Thursday from 6.30- 8.30pm.

There will be speakers from the local business community and business owners are encouraged to attend to network and promote their business.

Bunclody Business has been set up by local business owners for local business owners under the auspices of Enniscorthy and District Chamber of Commerce and is supported by local cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy and Enniscorthy municipal district council.

Bunclody is home to over 400 businesses and this new website comes at a time when the recent extension of the M11 motorway makes Bunclody now even more accessible to Dublin and the rest of the south-east, with access to both the M11 and M9 motorways within 15 minutes.

“BunclodyBusiness.com provides businesses from the Bunclody area with a free platform to promote their business interests and share their news with other businesses,” said cllr Murphy.

“The website is also accessible to the public giving individual businesses the opportunity to show the world what they do. I encourage all businesses in the Bunclody area to log on to www.BunclodyBusiness.com and in a few easy clicks you can add your business details and upload some photos to promote your business,” she added.

“This website is open to all businesses, from sole traders to large companies, and will be all the better for showing the diversity of commercial activity in our area,” said cllr Murphy.

Cllr Murphy thanked Caroline Tully and Helen Conway from Blackstairs Web Design and Caroline Kidd from Star Content, who created the website free of charge and Jarlath Judge for supplying the photography.

The group has worked together over a number of months to create this website and hope that it will provide the opportunity for Bunclody-based businesses to come together, share ideas and encourage commercial enterprise to grow and develop.

Maree Lyng, president of Enniscorthy and District Chamber of Commerce, said that Enniscorthy and District Chamber of Commerce supports Bunclody in launching the new Bunclody Business website.

“It is imperative that Bunclody, together with Enniscorthy and other towns and villages in the county, showcase themselves and highlight what they have to offer their community, their county and the rest of Ireland and the world,” said Ms Lyng.

“I believe the IDA and company directors all over Ireland are beginning to realise the fantastic opportunities for business in the south-east with cheaper rents, larger sites for expansion, a vibrant workforce and increased connectivity to the rest of Ireland and Britain at a most strategic time,” she added.

“The chamber is committed to working with business to enhance their product and highlight their achievements and we exist to support owners and entrepreneurs,” she said.

“This new website has been created by business owners for business in the town of Bunclody and we look forward to promoting each other going forward. Congratulations to BunclodyBusiness.com,” Ms Lyng concluded.

The Bunclody Business team look forward to welcoming business owners to the River’s Edge on Thursday to celebrate the launch of Bunclody Business.