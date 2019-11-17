The Pres rewards academic excellence

THE brightest stars in the school’s firmament were awarded when Presentation College, Carlow hosted its 13th annual academic awards ceremony. The top achievers in both the junior and leaving cert exams were acknowledged at the event, which was held in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

The students, accompanied by their parents, were invited to a delicious dinner, which was attended by principal Ray Murray, deputy principals, year heads, deans of discipline and board of management members.

The awards, implemented by the board of management, are designed to recognise and reward academic achievement among the students in Presentation College and to publicly celebrate their success. The high-achieving students in non-state exam classes, based on last summer’s in-house exams, will shortly be presented with their subject certificates at ceremonies to be held in the school.

At the ceremony in the Seven Oaks, Mr Murray presented awards to the junior and leaving certificate high achievers. He wished the senior students every success in their future studies and encouraged the junior students to return for further awards based on a successful leaving cert.

The junior certificate recipients were Doireann Broderick, Karina Dzierba, Liam Egan, Vlad-Flavius Florea, Emer Flynn, Pádraic Kelly, Aibha Kiernan, Katie Moore and Aaron Smith.

The leaving certificate recipients and their current course of studies were Ella Burke (commerce and French, National University of Ireland Galway), Conor Byrne (accounting and finance, Maynooth University), Matthew Cullen (engineering, University College, Dublin), Tadhg Downey (economics and finance, University College, Dublin), Oliwier Dulawa (pharmaceutical and biomedical chemistry, Maynooth University), Meadhbh O’Sullivan (dance studies, Inchicore College of Further Education), and Seán Tracey (commerce, University College, Dublin).