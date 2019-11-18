Funding row puts major Dublin housing project at risk

A row over funding has put a major new housing development in Dublin at risk.

Close to 800 homes are to be built at the old O’Devaney Gardens site off the North Circular Road.

The plan originally involved a private developer constructing 768 homes at the former flat complex with half being sold off privately and the rest earmarked for social and and affordable housing.

The deal was approved earlier this month after a group of councillors said a commitment was secured from Bartra that 30% of the private units would be offered as affordable rentals.

However, according to the Irish Independent Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has written to the Lord Mayor saying there is no funding to buy any extra homes and that no request has been made.

The letter, that was obtained by Sinn Féin under the Freedom of Information Act, also warned that the homes would have to be bought at the market rate rather than cost price, which would mean the rents would not be affordable.