Gardaí appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from Dublin

Monday, November 18, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Christine Green was last seen in The Square, Tallaght on Saturday, November 16.

She is described as being 5’6”in height, with a broad build, and blue/green eyes.

Her hair is blonde and dyed with light blue tips.

When last seen she was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and black runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Christine is asked to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

