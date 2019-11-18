  • Home >
Gardaí discover €195k of heroin on derelict site in Limerick

Monday, November 18, 2019

Gardaí in Co. Limerick have seized nearly €200,000 worth of heroin.

The heroin found in Kilmallock yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office.

Officers from Bruff, helped by the regional Garda Dog Unit, searched a derelict property in the Ardkilmartin area of Kilmallock yesterday.

Heroin worth €195,000 was discovered during the search and has been removed for technical examination.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this seizure is asked to contact Gardaí at Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

