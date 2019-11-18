‘The ideology doesn’t just go away,’ Dundalk Muslim woman expresses fears over Lisa Smith return

A Muslim woman from Dundalk is expressing grave fears about Lisa Smith’s imminent return to Ireland.

Lisa Smith. Pic via ITV

The Irish woman left Co. Louth to support Isis in Syria, where she also married one of its fighters.

It is believed she may return to Ireland tomorrow after being deported from Turkey.

Carol Duffy, from the Dundalk Muslim Community, knew Ms Smith before she left for Syria.

She has concerns about her return to Ireland, saying: “What my fear is if she comes back here the connections that she had, how do we know she still doesn’t have them?

That ideology isn’t going to leave her overnight.

“No matter what she says about her daughter, like ‘I want my daughter to have an education’, you know all of a sudden this country is good enough for her now, when it wasn’t good enough for her when she left.

“Who does she know and who is she still on contact with? Because those contacts don’t just go away, the ideology doesn’t just go away.”

Ms Duffy said she is “very nervous for the community at large,” adding “I don’t think she is remorseful, I don’t think she even cares what she’s done”.

“She should not be allowed to roam the streets and go back and live a normal life. She rejected this life, this country for something she said was Islamic.

“Me and my husband and all my friends are practicing Muslims, and Ireland is the best place to be as a practicing Muslim, because you have nobody bothering you.

“There was no reason for her, as she says, to go and live an Islamic life somewhere else – there’s nothing Islamic about them people. We don’t what that ideology there.”

Ms Duffy said she would be of the opinion that the Muslim community “should chuck her out” if she comes to pray at the local mosque, but she said there is not much they can do if she is simply coming to worship.

“What we can do is not allow her to participate in anything that we have going on such as classes, not allow her come into the community centre and participate.

“We don’t want that ideology there – and all it takes is for one person to come in and ruin everything.”