  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizure

Two men due in court in connection with €400k drugs seizure

Monday, November 18, 2019

Two men, in their 50s and 20s, are due in court this morning charged in connection with a drug seizure in Dublin on Saturday.

Officers stopped and searched a car on Balbutcher Lane and discovered cannabis herb.

In a follow-up operation, cannabis herb, cocaine and diamorphine was seized in Santry.

The total value of the haul is estimated to be €400,000.

The other people arrested as part of the investigation, two men in their 20s and 30s and a woman in her 20s, have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

HSE warns people of dangers of taking unprescribed antibiotics

Monday, 18/11/19 - 1:30pm

Petrol station forecourt roof collapses during ATM raid

Monday, 18/11/19 - 11:45am

‘The ideology doesn’t just go away,’ Dundalk Muslim woman expresses fears over Lisa Smith return

Monday, 18/11/19 - 11:25am