Appeal for witnesses to Limerick crash that claimed teen’s life

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a crash that claimed the life of a teenage boy in Limerick at the weekend.

Nathan Lawlor Hough, 16, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick died after he was struck by a car on the N21, Garrunboy in Adare at approximately 3.45am.

It is believed he had been walking home from a house party.

The male driver, who is in his late 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to all road users who may have witnessed the collision or may have travelled on this section of the N21, on Sunday morning, between the hours of 3.20am and 3.50am and may have camera footage to contact them at Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.