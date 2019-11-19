Despite final defeat girls’ football team had a fantastic year

THE Graiguecullen minor girls’ football team have enjoyed a great year and they made it all the way to the recent ‘A’ championship final in Stradbally, where they took on Portlaoise.

In a cracking game, the Graiguecullen girls fought for every ball and at half-time it was all square: Graiguecullen 0-6 Portlaoise 1-3.

In the second half, Portlaoise found their way through for two more goals to clinch a 3-11 to 1-11 win. However, the Graigue girls can be proud of what they have achieved throughout the year.

The panel for the final was Chloe Nolan, Sara Kerfah, Danielle Forbes, Sally Amond, Nicole Sheehan, Katie Byrne, Rachel Doyle, Jade Nolan, Georgina McManus, Aoibhinn Kelly, Caoimhe Fitzpatrick, Kate McDonald, Ella Byrne, Kelly O’Neill, Emma Doyle, Grace Cullen, Abbie Phelan, Laura Whelan, Jasmine Kinsella and Kerrie Smith. The management team was Jimmy Walsh, Barry Fitzpatrick and Maggie Doogue.