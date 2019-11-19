  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dublin Lord Mayor vows to continue fighting proposed tolls and charges

Dublin Lord Mayor vows to continue fighting proposed tolls and charges

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says he is prepared to fight to the end against a series of charges being considered by Dublin city council.

A vote last night on next year’s budget, which could see increases to parking fees, tolls, commercial rates and council rents, was put back until Monday.

The local authority says the hikes are needed to deal with a funding gap and increasing costs.

Councillor Paul McAuliffe says they will be putting pressure on the government:

“We have until December 1 to pass a budget. If we don’t, at that point, Minister Eoghan Murphy will dissolve Dublin City Council.

“We are prepared to take this right to the brink. It’s time Dublin stood up in the national conversation and said ‘Dublin has to be treated seriously’.

We have to fund our capital city and we have to fund the services there.

“We can’t absorb any more cuts,” he added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Two gardaí injured after car ‘rammed’ before they make drug arrest

Tuesday, 19/11/19 - 12:00pm

Over 54,000 treated for alcohol abuse since 2012, figures reveal

Tuesday, 19/11/19 - 11:10am

Charlie Flanagan ‘blurring the lines’ with two roles, Labour leader claims

Tuesday, 19/11/19 - 10:50am