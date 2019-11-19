Dublin Lord Mayor vows to continue fighting proposed tolls and charges

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says he is prepared to fight to the end against a series of charges being considered by Dublin city council.

A vote last night on next year’s budget, which could see increases to parking fees, tolls, commercial rates and council rents, was put back until Monday.

The local authority says the hikes are needed to deal with a funding gap and increasing costs.

Councillor Paul McAuliffe says they will be putting pressure on the government:

“We have until December 1 to pass a budget. If we don’t, at that point, Minister Eoghan Murphy will dissolve Dublin City Council.

“We are prepared to take this right to the brink. It’s time Dublin stood up in the national conversation and said ‘Dublin has to be treated seriously’.

We have to fund our capital city and we have to fund the services there.

“We can’t absorb any more cuts,” he added.