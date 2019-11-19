Duckett’s Grove was the perfect backdrop for Cian’s fashion shoot

THE rich shades of autumn proved the perfect backdrop for an Alice in Wonderland-inspired photo shoot in Duckett’s Grove recently, created by commercial and editorial fashion stylist Cian Campbell,

Cian from Ballycarney, Carlow has had a passion for all things fashion his entire life. Son of Paul and Valerie Campbell, he completing his leaving cert at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach and went on to study fashion styling, buying and merchandising in Dublin’s Creative Studios.

In his day-to-day life, 21-year-old Cian can be found working on fashion shoots, personal styling sessions, writing blog posts and working with other fashion stylists such as Laura Mullett, Cathy O’Connor and Fiona Hayes. He has worked on many shoots, campaigns and press days with some of the country’s leading brands.

The theme and story of his own recent shoot in Duckett’s Grove was Alice in Wonderlandwith a little bit of a grunge twist.

“I incorporated a few nods to other fairytales within the shoot to pay homage to the fantasy theme and plant little Easter eggs for eagle-eyed readers,” smiles Cian.

“The photo shoot is perfect for autumn, as it highlights the change between seasons from summer to autumn and showcases pieces from Ted Baker and the Kooples autumn 2019 collection as well as items from the Magic Stones X Rita Ora Thomas Sabo collection,” explains Cian.

“I felt Thomas Sabo’s latest collection was a perfect fit for my shoot and represented the theme and captured the essence of the shoot, as his latest collection is centred around magical stones, humorous designs, Egyptian mythology and mysterious symbols with colourful stones and intricate patterns and motifs,” explains Cian.

“I carefully selected each piece of clothing and jewellery and put thought into each one and their meaning. I selected clothes and jewellery that best fit the theme and added to the essence and magic of the shoot,” concludes Cian.

If you would like to keep up to date with Cian’s fashion endeavours, you can follow him on Instagram @CampbellCian.

This week, Cian also launched his blog ccampbellstyle.

Stylist: Cian Campbell

Models: Áine O’Toole, Chloe Moore, Ciara Fitzpatrick and Fiach O’Toole

Photographers: Sabrina Dunny, Linda Nolan, David Lawler and Joe Rattigan

Headpieces and headbands: Rosezitas Wedding Hats, Hire & Accessories, Sandhills, Carlow

Clothing: Thomas Sabo, The Kooples and Ted Baker