Garda appeal for information following serious crash in Waterford

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for information about a serious crash in Co Waterford.

Yesterday afternoon, a male motorcyclist in his 30s was critically injured after he was involved in a collision with a car at 12.45pm on the R680, Cork Road.

He was removed from the scene to University Hospital Waterford and is in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have witnessed the collision or may have travelled on the road and who may have dashcam footage to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 – 305300, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

