Go-ahead Nurney group presents €12k to local causes

MONTHS of work came to an end for Nurney Community Development Group when its big draw took place in the Nurney Inn on Saturday 26 October.

The draw was a culmination of several months’ work between Our Lady’s National School, Nurney Villa AFC and St John’s Church.

The group sold tickets locally as well as at the Tullow Show and the ploughing championships. A total of €12,000 was raised, which was split equally between the three groups.

The cheques were presented this week to the groups and all of the prizes have also been distributed. The group would like to sincerely thank local people and those from all corners of the country who supported the draw and made it such a huge success.

Apart from the financial gain, it has further strengthened the bonds between all of the groups in the area, which is a huge positive in a small community.

All of the proceeds from tickets that were sold on the night of the draw went to the local defibrillator group. A sum of €320 was raised for this, which was a fantastic gesture by all present.

The group would like to thank the following for their kind help, sponsorship and co-operation in running the draw: Tully Travel, Connolly’s Hardware, Lord Bagenal Inn, Stena Line, Byrne’s Marquees, Nurney Inn/Henry Nolan, Seerys, PJ O’Brien, Denis Nolan, McAssey’s Butchers, Ballon Meats, Azap Print, Solar Signs, Walsh Whiskey, Silver Spear Gin, and Dargan Tools.

Winners of the draw were: 1, Thomas White, Limerick (holiday voucher); 2, Breeda Small, Tipperary (Weber barbecue); 3, Tom Breslin (Stena Line voucher); 4, Liam Cosgrave (artisan hamper).