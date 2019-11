Cork District Court, file photo

A man is to appear in court today charged in connection with a robbery at a Cork service station on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old was arrested near the scene shortly after the robbery, which took place shortly after 5.30pm.

A sum of cash was recovered in the operation by gardaĆ­ and armed detectives who responded from Anglesea Street and Blackrock Garda stations.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

He is due in Cork District Court this morning.