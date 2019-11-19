Man in critical condition after ‘serious’ M50 crash

A man is in critical condition after what gardaí describe as a “serious” collision.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital after the incident that occurred this morning at around 7.45am.

The incident occurred at the merging of the off ramp and M50 at Junction 5 Southbound.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing and have appealed to the public for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.