Fireman John Comerford retires after 32 years

FIREMEN, their families and friends from Co Carlow and beyond all turned out last month to bid officer John Comerford a happy retirement.

John is hanging up his fireman’s uniform after more than 32 years of award-winning service, having joined the force in 1987.

Since the start of his career, he was deeply concerned about the amount of road deaths in Ireland, and so, got involved in learning how to rescue people from crashed cars.

By 1992, he and his colleagues Robert O’Connor, Terry Fitzpatrick, Eamonn Horan and Paul Curran were competing at national and international level in extrication challenges in Northern Ireland, South Africa, Spain and Wales.

In 2009, the Rescue Organisation Ireland (ROI) was set up, mainly as a result of Carlow’s success in the extrication events internationally, but also to promote better ways to deal with road traffic incidents.

John was incident commander when the Carlow team won the overall first prize in the world that year. He has since competed all over the world and trained firemen from Ireland and the UK in rescue techniques, becoming a highly sought-after instructor by fire and rescue services all over Ireland.

He was station officer in Carlow Fire Station for over 15 years and, as incident commander, attended many different types of serious incidents. John also fought major fires including the Dooley Motors site and Hynes’ old post office shop on Shamrock Square, both occurring on the same night in July 2009, the Cannery fire at Christmas 2014 and more recently the large three-storey fire on Barrack Street.

“He is known for his cool, calm approach, as well as his thorough, controlled method and complete attention to detail. He has had a vital role in specifying the design of fire and rescue vehicles and the equipment they carry in Co Carlow. He was honoured this year at the extrication competitions in Sligo for his commitment to extrication techniques and training nationally,” his colleague Paul Curran said.

Guests at the reception at Carlow Fire Station included John’s wife Ann and two of their three sons, Darragh and Oisin, and other members of his family. Among those who paid tribute to John were station officer Michael Hogan from Bagenalstown Fire Brigade, former chief fire officer Seamus Grogan and former assistant chief fire officer Fintan O’Neill. Fintan recalled how John’s father Jack Comerford had also helped with training firefighters back in the early 1970s.

Chief fire officer Gerard Guerin also paid a great tribute to John and his skills as a fire officer, after which former director of services Dan McInerney added more lovely words.

Presentations were made by several of his colleagues, including gifts from each of the four fire brigades in Co Carlow.