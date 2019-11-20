Gardaí confirm unidentified man found in burning car in Lucan was shot a number of times

Gardaí have confirmed a man murdered in Lucan in Dublin on Monday night died after being shot a number of times.

The burned out car in which the victim was found.

The victim, who still has not been identified, was found in a burning car at Mount Andrew Court at around 7.50pm on Monday night.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who saw the navy Toyota Corolla in the area to come forward.

They suspect the latest gangland murder victim was lured by his own gang associates or someone close to him at the behest of a rival crime boss.

While gardaí believe they know the identity of the victim, they are awaiting the results of DNA tests and dental records to confirm.

Superintendent Paul Dolan from Lucan Garda Station said they now know how he died.

Supt Dolan said: “The body has been identified as the body of a male who died as a result of gunshot wounds. An Garda Síochána are working to identify this person, and all I can say at this stage is that we are following a specific line of inquiry in relation to that.”

Investigators are also appealing for information about the car involved.

Supt Dolan said: “The car itself was a navy Toyota car, registration number 05 CW 2225.”

It is understood this car was sold on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Supt Dolan added: “I am appealing for any person who has seen this car or knows of its whereabouts since the 13th November to contact investigating Gardaí. I am also appealing to any person in Mount Andrew Estate, who saw this car or to any person who witnessed or has dashcam footage in relation to the incident on Monday night 18th November 2019. To help assist people in their recollection, the Ireland v Denmark International Soccer match was taking place at the time.”

The victim’s partner reported him missing and he is said to have been seen getting into the car that was burned out.

Gardaí are trying to track this car’s movements beforehand.

The victim was previously subject to an attempted murder in which he was shot repeatedly, but managed to survive.

Officers arrested key suspects for that attempted murder, including the rival crime boss, and are working on bringing possible conspiracy to murder charges against them.

Gardaí suspect that this rival gang boss managed to convince someone close to the victim, possibly a criminal associate, to lure him to the murder scene.