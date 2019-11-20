Live streaming of council meetings could become a reality

CARLOW County Council is to look into the costs and logistics of live-streaming council meetings after cllr Adrienne Wallace called for the service to be installed in the “name of transparency and accountability”.

She tabled a notice of motion at the November meeting that the council “introduce the online streaming of Carlow County Council meetings in order to ensure increased accessibility for the wider public”.

“I’ve been shocked at the carry on since I started here. Why don’t we throw open the doors to the public? This is hypocrisy! You’re all running scared; put your money where your mouths are,” Ms Wallace replied after she was accused by cllr Charlie Murphy of creating “mischief” in tabling the motion.

Cllr Tom O’Neill said that it could cost up to €20,000 a year to live-stream meetings, while cllr Fergal Browne pointed out that the meetings were open to the public anyway and that they were reported on by local media.

“It wouldn’t justify the costs,” said cllr Browne.

However, cllr William Paton backed the idea on the grounds that it would bring “openness, transparency and accountability” to the meetings.

Cllrs Tommy Kinsella and Brian O’Donoghue both cast aspirations on the behaviour of some of their fellow public representatives, with the latter stating that “there are certain members here that would not do well from a live streaming, whether they’re snoozing or getting up and leaving the meeting”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan was in favour of the service, but added that he would like the council to do some market research into who might watch the councillors on television, while cllr William Quinn said that “working on the ground was more important than talking at meetings” and that he could spend the money on something more worthwhile, like a school crossing.

Cllr Ken Murnane accused cllr Wallace of “looking for cheap publicity” because, while she had a low opinion of her fellow councillors, he believed that they were all hard-working people.

Cllr Phelan then proposed that the council should carry out a cost-benefit report as well as some market research into its benefits.

A vote on this was put to the floor and when it was split evenly in the chamber, cathaoirleach John Pender had the casting vote, voting in favour of the council preparing a report on live-streaming so that the councillors “could make an informed decision”.