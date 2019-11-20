O’Toole’s sell two winning Lotto tickets within days

IT’S been a week to remember for O’Toole’s Service Station in Tullow as they sold a Lotto jackpot-winning ticket and scratch card in the space of days.

They business sold the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw after recently selling a National Lottery scratch card worth €200,000.

Service station manager Joe O’Toole said: “It’s been fun, a great week. We’ve got a fair few mentions on the radio, 2FM. It’s all been very positive, lots of good wishes. We even got a message from Toole’s Garage in San Francisco … they are similar to us, a family business. It’s been good craic.”

O’Toole’s on the Bunclody Road is family-run business of 40 years, while it has sold Lotto tickets for the past decade.

The €200,000 was its first big jackpot and news emerged of it last Friday week. Joe was then stunned to receive a call on Tuesday night from Lotto HQ that the store had yet again sold a winning Lotto jackpot.

“It’s very unusual. I have never heard of anything like it where two big jackpots happen in the same store so quickly,” he said.

Joe said that you’d need a decent mathematician to work out the odds of such an event. The winner of the €200,000 is understood to be a local married couple, while it’s believed the winner of the €500,000 has yet to claim their prize.

The majority of O’Toole’s business is local, but there is decent custom from those passing through the town. Last Tuesday was also mart day in Tullow, adding to the intrigue.

Joe added: “Whoever they are, we are delighted for them and wish them the best.”