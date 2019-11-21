County council to sue Courts Service over courthouse railings

CARLOW County Council is to bring legal proceedings against the Courts Service for its failure to restore the railings at Carlow courthouse.

Cllr Fergal Browne has been campaigning for years to get the Office of Public Works to restore and maintain the railings that surround the historic building.

There was movement in the decade-long campaign earlier this year when the OPW told the council that it would do the railings section by section, but that it first had to cost the whole project and then put the work out to tender.

Cllr Browne and chief executive of the council Kathleen Holohan attended a meeting in March with the Courts Service and the OPW, in which the Courts Service said that it would tender the renovation work within six weeks. At a later date, it said that the work would be tendered by November.

That tendering process still hasn’t happened and at a county council meeting last week, cllr Browne tabled a notice of motion to bring legal proceedings against the Courts Service.

“They’ve missed their own deadlines on this; they’ve no credibility left in this. In the eight-month period since March, they haven’t done what they said they’d do. As the railings are a protective structure, they’re legally obliged to look after them,” cllr Browne told The Nationalist.

The councillors voted unanimously to bring legal proceedings against the Courts Service.