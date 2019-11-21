  • Home >
Gardaí investigating the discovery of a body at a house in Kerry

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body at a house in Torc Terrace, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

The body of a man in his 50s was discovered on November 20, after Gardaí received a report of a sudden death at a house in Killarney.

Gardaí say they “are keeping an open mind” in relation to the matter, with an investigation ongoing. Gardaí say the outcome of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

The man’s body remains at the scene which has now been preserved for technical examination by the local Scenes of Crime Unit.

The State Pathologist and local Coroner have also been informed.

