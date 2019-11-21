Lily hopes to land Entrepreneur of the Year Award

A LEADING Carlow businesswoman has joined a select club after becoming a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Lily Holmes, managing director of PB Machine Tech in Bagenalstown, was selected along with 23 other finalists last spring for the overall award and is one of just eight chosen for the international category.

The coveted award will be announced this Thursday, 21 November, in Dublin.

As part of the programme, Lily had the opportunity to share ideas and views with other finalists and extended alumni, which has been invaluable.

“I have been exposed to a really good network,” said Lily. “It’s a huge alumni that’s part of that network, over 500 members. It’s sharing industry knowledge and being sounding boards for one another. It’s been really great.”

She added: “The thing that has shone through getting to know these people is the level of positivity. It’s unbelievable how positive people are. All of the people in the alumni have gone through the ups and downs, but what shines through is the air of positivity and it’s refreshing. It can be tough.”

Lily also participated in a CEO retreat as part of the programme with the other finalists in Hong Kong and China in May, touring companies and universities.

Typically, it’s a team effort at PB Machine Tech for Lily, who runs the company with her brother Paschal, so being selected for an individual award has been quite a change.

“To be focused on me has felt a bit unusual and still feels a bit unusual! I am not that type of person at all. I was slightly taken aback to be focusing on myself and my own experience coming through the business. It’s been a different environment to me.”

PB Machine Tech is part of the world famous Burnside group of companies, which employs over 1,000 people.

It was established as a supplier and support resource to Burnside, making special machinery for the production floor and also crafting precision engineering component parts.

The demand for cylinders and the growth of Burnside led to PB Machine developing its own customers within the group. Lily described the engineering sector as a man’s world, but she has led the growth in PB Machine which now employs 160 people from its Bagenalstown base.

“It’s a very male-dominated industry. I have been really lucky in the family I have grown up in with my father and uncles and brothers and sisters. I have managed to grow in an engineering world, which is somewhat unusual.”

From a rural base, PB Machine exports all over the world, while it has its own R&D operation that keeps the company competitive.

“Many companies may produce cylinders, but they wouldn’t be doing it in a little rural area and sending it out across the world as far as New Zealand and also doing our own R&D. We are a little bit different that way. A lot would outsource that.”

Lily was the first office employee at Burnside in 1979 five years after it was set up by her father Paddy and her uncles.

She was fresh from completing her Leaving Certificate and the rest of the staff all worked on the machine floor.

“It was a green field site in one sense,” she recalled. “They were no systems there. They had to be put into place and you learned as you went and did as much you were able to.”

The story of Burnside is vividly documented in her father’s book ***From Kyle Hill to Pennsylvania***, which was published earlier this year and is available at local outlets. Proceeds go to Arthritis Ireland the Irish Cancer Society.

With a young family, Lily studied for accountancy and tax qualifications, learned German and engineering. And apart from being hands-on in PB Machine Tech, Lily travels the industrial world to develop business and maintain strong customer relations in 14 countries.

Lily’s children both work in the company. Hazel is based in customer service, while Colm works as a precision engineer.

The Carlow businesswoman is looking forward to the awards night and will be joined by family, including her dad Paddy. She had no expectations, other than having a great night with family and friends.

“Each and every company has a great story to tell. All had ups and downs and are real achievers. To be part of that group is for me winning,” she said.