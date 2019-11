There are 506 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today.

The numbers were released by the INMO as part of their Trolly Watch report.

University Hospital Limerick has the most patients waiting for beds today.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick – 60

Cork University Hospital – 54

Letterkenny University Hospital – 47

The figure is down on yesterday when 577 patients were waiting for beds.