Multi-million plan for Hanover site is knocked on the head

A MULTI-MILLION euro project that was set to regenerate the old Penneys retail park on Kennedy Avenue has been scrapped, with Penneys owner Primark now applying to the council for permission to give the site a mere facelift instead.

Matthew Dunning from JCA Architects in Dunboyne, Co Meath confirmed to The Nationalist that the original ambitious plan for the Carlow town site was now defunct and that they were instead planning to give the shopping centre and car park an overhaul instead.

Property developer Eamonn Duignan from the Lexeme Retail Property Group was granted permission more than a decade ago to develop the site into 40 retail spaces and car parking for 460 cars, with Penneys as its main anchor. Eight-hundred jobs were to be created and some €70 million was to be invested. However, the ambitious plan never came to fruition before the property bubble burst and as late as January 2017, Mr Duignan was suggesting that the project was still alive.

“I am not in the habit, nor are Primark in the habit, of putting our names to something that we don’t see is going to happen,” he told The Nationalist at the time.

Yesterday, however, the architect Mr Dunning, who’s made a fresh planning application to Carlow County Council, confirmed that the original project has been scrapped.

Primark is now seeking permission to refurbish their former store (3,892sq m) and to replace the old roof. They also want to replace the old signage, change a canopy at the loading bay and upgrade the car park. The owners also want to revamp the landscaping in the shopping centre’s grounds and to carry out associated works.

Mr Dunning said that the original developer was no longer involved and that the work would go ahead in the next year if planning permission was granted.