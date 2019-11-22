Gaelscoil kids win Gala gift of €10k

CHRISTMAS came early for the pupils of Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc last Friday, when they received a whopping €10,000 gift from Gala Retail.

As part of its Gala Gifts for Schools competition, Gala Retail visited the Gaelscoil to present a cheque for €10,000 along with the added surprise of actress Aoibhín Garrihy, to the delight and surprise of teachers and pupils.

The Gaelscoil was named as winner of the ‘best tech project’ following the submission of a 60-second video on how it would spend a Gala Gift to improve the education of its pupils via additional technology resources.

“The roof nearly lifted off the place here on Friday,” enthused school principal Aingeal Uí Dhalaigh.

“This is a tremendous boost to the resources we have here at the school and the children will benefit enormously from it,” she added. The school has pledged to spend its Gala Gift on new tablets, printers and interactive whiteboards.

The video was created by four children from fourth class at the school ‒ Amelia Ní Cole, Lauren Ní Alcóc, Jimmy Ó Gríofa and Greg Ó Sé ‒ and the project was spearheaded by the school’s resident ‘tech’ man, muinteoir Ruairí.

“The creativity and innovation shown in the videos that we received from primary schools across Ireland was outstanding,” said Tony Cluskey, marketing and ambient trading manager at Gala Retail.

“It was extremely hard to judge the competition based on the calibre of entries, however, the video from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc really stood out thanks to its story, the clear message of how a Gala cash gift could really benefit the school and, of course, its pupils being the stars of the show in the video,” he added.