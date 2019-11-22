Missing Cavan teenager found safe and well

Gardaí in Co. Cavan have confirmed that Reece Murphy has been found safe and well.

Earlier

Gardaí in Co. Cavan are searching for a teenager who has been missing from there for two days.

Reece Murphy, aged 17, was last seen in the Ballyjamesduff area of the county on Wednesday.

He is described six foot tall with a of slim build and black hair.

When last seen Reece was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a bright blue hoody, black runners and black stud earrings.

Anyone with any information that can help in finding Reece is asked to contact Gardaí in Bailieboro on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.