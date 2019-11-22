Number of RTÉ journalists call for immediate cut in wages of broadcaster’s top earners

A number of journalists working in RTÉ have called on the state broadcaster to cut the salaries of its top presenters and managers immediately.

The NUJ members said the current salaries being paid to a small number of people are “indefensible” given the organisations current financial difficulties.

RTÉ has announced plans to cut the pay of its highest earning presenters by 15%, but the group of journalists say this doesn’t not go far enough.

They are calling for RTÉ to introduce a rule which would not allow anyone in the organisation to earn more than the the top civil service salary of just over €207,000.