Remarkable Bridget (73) conferred with honours degree in business

IT’S never too late to learn. That’s the view of Bridget Carroll, a remarkable woman who was recently conferred with her second degree at the tender age of 73.

Bridget earned a superb honours degree in business management and proudly took part in the recent conferring cermony.

Her story is remarkable and inspirational in equal measure. Bridget was one of seven children raised by the late James and Sarah Carroll in Knockananna on the Wicklow/ Carlow border.

She found herself with time on her hands after finishing working on a relative’s farm. Aged 58, she began a Fetac course in Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown.

She completed it and on moving to Carlow entered into studies at the local IT, starting off in the Life Long Learning programme after achieving excellent admittance scores.

Bridget won a scholarship to do international business studies and the hard-working student achieved her bachelor’s degree in 2014 at the age of 68.

In 2016, Bridget embarked on a four-year business management course and obtained an honours degree, while also studying for a H Dip in entrepreneurship.

“I didn’t think I’d be here when I first started,” she said. “It’s definitely hard, but it’s well worth it.”

The degree involved a deluge of work ‒ juggling six or seven subjects a year while completing a 12,000-word thesis.

Bridge found herself well suited to third-level education.

“I would be patient and put my heart into it,” she said.

And for those contemplating a return to education, she has a simple message: “It’s never too late to learn if you are willing and ambitious … and just stay calm, take it as it comes. If you put your mind to it, you will do it.”